Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin Sells 720 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.18, for a total transaction of $203,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Guillemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.36, for a total transaction of $184,579.20.

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00.

MLAB traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.09. 88 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,827. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.16 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

