Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Market Cap Hits $12.07 Million

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $111,452.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000963 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00108698 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

