Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by 59.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MEOH stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.03. 431,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,673. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

