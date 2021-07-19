Methanex (TSE:MX) PT Raised to C$68.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective upped by TD Securities to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MX. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.79.

Shares of TSE:MX traded down C$1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting C$39.74. 241,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.11. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$24.44 and a 52-week high of C$62.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.35.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6420208 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

