Methanex (TSE:MX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.

MX has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.79.

Shares of TSE:MX traded down C$1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$39.74. 241,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$24.44 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6420208 EPS for the current year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

