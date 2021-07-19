Mettalex (MTLX) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00009919 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Mettalex has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $879,316.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00035413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00095646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00141915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,201.65 or 1.00261703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

