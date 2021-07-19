Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Lifted by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.41. 619,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,011,725. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.47. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

