Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $205.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $184.72 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $108.63 and a 52-week high of $185.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.