MidasProtocol (MAS) Hits One Day Volume of $117,781.00

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $253,074.13 and approximately $117,781.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013368 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00776837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MidasProtocol (CRYPTO:MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.