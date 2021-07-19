Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Middlesex Water worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

MSEX opened at $94.99 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

MSEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,673. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

