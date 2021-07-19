Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Purchased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,712 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 8.66% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.40. 1,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.66. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST).

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.