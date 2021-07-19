Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Update

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 332,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of MIST stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.89.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.