MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $218,475.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $40.39 million and approximately $218,475.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $3.76 or 0.00012368 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00427179 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.07 or 0.01446136 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,756,147 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.