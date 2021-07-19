Mina Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.19 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $185.42 million and $5.19 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003386 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00099721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00145715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,774.17 or 0.99953452 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 177,849,708 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

