MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 30.7% in June

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:MIND opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.29.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIND. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MIND Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 238,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MIND Technology by 25.8% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MIND Technology by 38.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of MIND Technology by 58.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.
