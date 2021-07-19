Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Darren Koningen Sells 650,000 Shares

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Darren Koningen sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,518,603.40.

CVE:MAI traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.59. 262,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.51 million and a PE ratio of 122.00. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 18.73 and a quick ratio of 18.57.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

