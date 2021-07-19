Minereum (MNE) Market Cap Reaches $901,385.70

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $901,385.70 and approximately $63,035.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00749207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,761,892 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

