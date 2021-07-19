Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$26.25 at National Bankshares

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,136. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.89. The firm has a market cap of C$869.87 million and a PE ratio of 12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.