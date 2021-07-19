Mirror Protocol (MIR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.68 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00008936 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $205.90 million and approximately $11.68 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

