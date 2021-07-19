Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Cap of $26.78 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $26.78 million and $114,091.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $357.22 or 0.01166225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00037274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00098753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00147103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,603.15 or 0.99911858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,977 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.