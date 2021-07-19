Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $22.57 million and approximately $19,458.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for $20.08 or 0.00064925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00101697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00145169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,959.70 or 1.00106776 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars.

