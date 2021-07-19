Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.67 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $25.67 million and approximately $561,146.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $46.62 or 0.00153616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00096100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00143232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,334.38 or 0.99945371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 550,588 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.