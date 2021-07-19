Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0362 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00268385 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000701 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

