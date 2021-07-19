Mithril Price Tops $0.0362 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $36.16 million and $12.29 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00268385 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000701 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.