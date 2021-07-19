MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.60.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $157.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

