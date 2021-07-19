Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $8.12 Per Share

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Moderna in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn $8.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $10.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $31.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.72 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $286.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $288.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Moderna by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total value of $1,058,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $793,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 423,616 shares of company stock worth $15,619,184 and have sold 419,362 shares worth $79,141,535. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

