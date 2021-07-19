ModiHost 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,567.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $112,992.83 and approximately $21,567.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013099 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00767240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

