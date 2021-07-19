Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Announces $0.34 — Dividend

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) announced a — dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, September 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TAP.A remained flat at $$63.58 on Monday. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96.

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

