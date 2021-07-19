Monero Classic Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $25,171.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.55 or 0.00609155 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 119.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

