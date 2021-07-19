Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 96.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. acquired 157,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,005.00. Also, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,357,895 shares of company stock worth $25,800,005.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

