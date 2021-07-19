Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 107.36% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $19.29 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

In other news, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 600,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400,000.00. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. acquired 157,895 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,005.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,357,895 shares of company stock worth $25,800,005.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

