Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $19.29

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $19.94. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 753 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400,000.00. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 157,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,005.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,357,895 shares of company stock worth $25,800,005.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

