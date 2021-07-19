More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0463 on Top Exchanges

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $92,559.76 and $333.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00742860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

