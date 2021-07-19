More Coin Price Tops $0.0497 on Top Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $99,477.80 and approximately $654.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.22 or 0.00774398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

