Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.31

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

