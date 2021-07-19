Morgan Stanley Lowers Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) to Buy

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLP opened at $71.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $71.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,306,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,428 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $439,220,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,255,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25,366.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,506,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $72,020,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

