Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.64. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

