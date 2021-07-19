Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.68.

MS opened at $91.25 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

