Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.74 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,774,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.65. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 430.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $5,316,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $5,821,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BP by 3,802.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 226,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

