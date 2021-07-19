Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORN opened at $249.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.63. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $2,553,897.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,579,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,558,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,262 shares of company stock valued at $64,429,471 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

