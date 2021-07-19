Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Hits $13.35 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and $328,542.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013111 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.00764058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

