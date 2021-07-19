MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Barclays

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €101.00 ($118.82).

MorphoSys stock opened at €56.50 ($66.47) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.22. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €56.24 ($66.16) and a 1-year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -13.28.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

