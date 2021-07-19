MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 15.9% Lower This Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $37.55 million and approximately $26.99 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,254,742,124 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

