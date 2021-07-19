Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in June

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MHGVY shares. Bank of America upgraded Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cheuvreux cut Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mowi ASA stock opened at $25.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.97. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $28.02.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.1302 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

