mStable USD (MUSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,061.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.22 million and $2,061.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

