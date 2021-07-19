Multiplier (BMXX) Price Hits $1.59 on Major Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Multiplier has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $53.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00005080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 72.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00037882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00099423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00146789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,239.92 or 0.99923671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

