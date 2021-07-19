Multiplier Price Reaches $1.35 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 75.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00097171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00143499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,684.11 or 1.00107160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

