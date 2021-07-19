Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Short Interest Update

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 12,070,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.04. 3,420,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,123. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

