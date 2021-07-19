musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $185.00

Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 183 ($2.39), with a volume of 44206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

musicMagpie Company Profile (LON:MMAG)

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

