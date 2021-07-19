MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MVO stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.43. 469,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,758. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.66%.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.